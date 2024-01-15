Awkward Timothée Chalamet Moments Seen By Millions

Timothée Chalamet is one of the biggest movie stars of the moment. From showing off his musical chops in "Wonka" to reprising his leading role in "Dune Part 2," Chalamet's career is on fire. The actor has plenty of fans thanks to both his charming and humble nature offscreen and his show-stopping acting onscreen. But, despite the recognition he gets and the fanbase he's garnered, this actor has had more than his fair share of awkward moments during his time in the spotlight.

Being a celebrity can't be easy. With paparazzi following you around to get the perfect shot when you least expect it to fans dredging up things you did and said in your youth and posting them all over the internet, being famous gives you more than enough opportunity to be embarrassed in front of millions of people. Chalamet knows this firsthand. And, while we don't blame the star for the rather cringeworthy situations we've seen him in, that doesn't mean that his fanbase hasn't been given quite a few reasons to get the ick. From several different musical numbers we wish we could forget to some PDA-ridden moments that will live on forever in Hollywood history, Chalamet's awkward moments in front of the world are unfortunately plentiful. And these are the worst of the worst.