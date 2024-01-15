Meet Growing Pains Star Kirk Cameron's 6 Kids

Hard to believe Mike Seaver is a dad, let alone one with six kids. Or rather, it's actor Kirk Cameron, the actor behind the teen trouble-maker on "Growing Pains," who has a half-dozen people who call him dad. It was on the hit show that aired on primetime TV from 1982-1992 where Cameron staked his claim to fame — and also where he fell in love with his wife. "I met Chelsea on 'Growing Pains,'" he shared with Fox News. "She was Mike Seaver's girlfriend on the show, so I like to tell people that I stole Mike's girlfriend and I married her."

Chelsea Noble became his wife when the two were wed in July 1991. When they started talking about expanding their family several years later, one option quickly popped up: adoption. "It came up pretty naturally because my wife Chelsea is an adopted child, he explained to Movieguide. "This was something that was always a part of her life, and something she's always wanted to do."

Their first child came to them in 1996, and three more adopted children quickly followed. They rounded out their family with Chelsea giving birth to two additional children, bringing their total number of kids to six. All the Cameron offspring, who affectionately refer to themselves as the CamFam, are grown up and doing their own thing — including making the one-time Tiger Beat cover boy a grandpa.