Why Days Of Our Lives Alum Jensen Ackles Was Sued By A Man Struck By Lightning

Before achieving fame on the small screen, Jensen Ackles began his career as a model, eventually segueing into acting. After a few minor parts, Ackles lucked out when he was cast as the character Eric Brady on the daytime serial "Days of Our Lives," who was SORAS'd from younger actors into a teen in 1997. The role garnered him several award nominations, including three Daytime Emmys, and in 1998 Ackles took home the coveted Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer. After a highly successful run on the sudser, the sky was the limit for him.

Ackles went on to co-star in the beloved fantasy series "Supernatural," which ran from 2005 to 2020, where he played Dean Winchester, brother of Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), two hunters that battle the forces of evil, including demons and vampires. The show was so popular that after it ended, he and his wife Danneel Ackles teamed up with powerhouse Hollywood producer and director, McG, to produce a spin-off prequel series called "The Winchesters."

The show follows the exploits of Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), during their own time as hunters before getting married. But after the first and only season aired, a crew member filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. claiming that unsafe working conditions caused him to be struck by lightning, and Ackles himself was one of the people named in the suit.