Soap Opera Alum Jensen Ackles Nearly Dated His Wife's Costar Instead

Danneel and Jensen Ackles' fairytale romance proves that sometimes it's best if things don't go according to plan. If things had gone as Danneel intended, they might not have gotten together, and Jensen might've ended up with one of her "One Tree Hill" co-stars. Given how perfect Danneel and Jensen seem together, it's hard to believe that they didn't immediately strike up a romantic connection and instead stayed friends for a few years.

Ironically enough, their friendship turned romantic when they worked together on the 2007 rom-com "Ten Inch Hero." During a "Supernatural" Q&A session, Jensen revealed that he and Danneel decided to carpool to the set, and their conversations during the drive led him to fall in love. While answering questions at the Star Fury: Cross Roads 6 convention, Danneel revealed that those car rides led her to realize that Jensen was the one, and during one scene, she went off-script to kiss him and express her love.

But before she came to that realization, Danneel believed Jensen could be a great match for Sophia Bush. During an episode of the "Drama Queens" podcast, Danneel recalled, "Actually, I was thinking about this the other day, Sophia, I tried to hook you up with Jensen," she continued. "I don't know why you said no, but thank you for saying no. ... Do you remember that? I was like, 'You should go on a date with him. He's really nice!" While it's hard to imagine some passing up on a date with Jensen, Bush had a valid reason.