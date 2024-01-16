The Health Issues Meghan Ory Dealt With Behind The Scenes Of Chesapeake Shores' Final Season

"Chesapeake Shores" was, in many ways, the perfect Hallmark series. It embraced the clichéd yet universally beloved theme of a divorced woman returning to her hometown and highlighted certain universal family dynamics. The series also featured the ideal heroine in Abby O'Brien, a divorced mom with two kids winningly played by Meghan Ory.

At the start of the series, her romance with Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe) seemed just a tad forced, which didn't endear Abby to fans. But, by the time "Chesapeake Shores" was wrapping up, she'd won our hearts. However, beyond her on-screen life, Ory dealt with more than her fair share of illnesses throughout the show's sixth and final season.

The actor offered some insight into her health issues in July 2022, on Instagram: "Well, that is a wrap on #chesapeakeshores after 6 seasons! I started this season with #hyperemesisgravidarum and ended it with #covid — it has been quite the run! Thank you so much to our amazing cast and crew for having so much patience with me while I tried not to barf on anyone." Ory's husband, John Reardon, also got a shout-out for being her rock throughout the trying period.