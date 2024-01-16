Inside Ashley McBryde's Friendship With Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Ashley McBryde have also teamed up professionally several times over the years. For one, McBryde toured with Lambert as an opening act back in 2019, talking highly of her experiences with the fellow musician. "I did three dates with Miranda," McBryde told Taste of Country. "I knew that I would really enjoy the show, of course, and that she and crew would be really awesome. She's so kind and so generous. We had gifts in our green room, waiting on us."

Other than that, the two also worked with Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King to cover the song "Fooled Around and Fell In Love." As collaborators and friends, McBryde has revealed that she and Lambert, along with other female country artists, both celebrate and challenge each other professionally. "We give each other a hard time, but we're always cheering each other on," she told Audacy. "Especially, the women in Country music — we all are really good at challenging each other and showing up for each other at the same time." It's clear that Ashley McBryde and Miranda Lambert have found an enduring friendship amid their thriving country music careers.