The Night VPR's Rachel Leviss And Tom Sandoval Began Their Affair

In an exclusive interview with People in January 2024, "Vanderpump Rules" star Rachel Leviss recalled the first night she and Tom Sandoval started their seven-month-long affair. Leviss and Sandoval were on a night out drinking together at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, before they moved to another bar. The two drove back to his shared house with his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, before realizing he had locked himself out of the house. That led to the two of them chatting in the backyard before Sandoval made the first move and kissed Leviss. While it didn't stop them from continuing, Leviss admitted that they both knew this wasn't the right move.

"I knew it was wrong; Tom knew it was wrong," she said. "Because right after Tom kissed me, he sat on the stair of the pool, and he was like, hands on his face. His mind must have been running a million miles a minute contemplating what to do."

Despite their apprehension, Leviss admitted to a "Vanderpump Rules" producer that she and Sandoval hooked up for the first time that night. She explained what had drawn her to Sandoval in the first place, saying, "He understood, and so I felt seen, and I felt heard by him. I felt validated, and it just seemed like he was always ready to drop anything to come see me."