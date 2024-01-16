Controversial Selena Gomez Moments We Can't Forget

Once celebrated as America's sweetheart, Selena Gomez has earned herself the title of a controversial figure over the years. Initially recognized for her role in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place," Gomez achieved fame through her music career and subsequent return to acting, as well as her business ventures. Despite her openness about the challenges of living in the public eye, Gomez shared in a 2015 interview with The Associated Press that she wasn't overly concerned about others' opinions, explaining, "Everybody said everything they could possibly say about me."

Notably, while most past headlines often focused on Gomez's high-profile romance with Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber, her own actions have significantly contributed to her contentious reputation too. As most of Gomez's controversial moments were objectively easy to avoid, the question remains — is Gomez purposefully trying to get our attention? Whether intentionally or not, all eyes are on her, but oftentimes for the wrong reasons.

From failing to take a clear stance on a number of societal and political issues to her tendency to portray herself as a victim, particularly in relation to Hailey Bieber (whom Justin married in 2018), Gomez has had her fair share of controversial moments we can't forget.