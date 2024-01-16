How Bravo's Austen Kroll Felt About His Strange Southern Charm Season 9 Wedding Toast

Eyes were on Austen Kroll during the season nine premiere episode as he showed up at his ex Madison LeCroy's wedding celebration to Brett Randle. He hoped to stay under the radar and avoid any drama with his ex during the party, but during the time for toasts, Kroll raised his glass as a joke like he was going to say a few words about the couple. Kroll wasn't serious about giving a toast, but LeCroy encouraged him to actually make a speech. Put on the spot, Kroll said, "Cheers to the happy couple," and was promptly made fun of by Shepard Rose and Craig Conover. In an interview with The Messenger, Kroll recalled the embarrassing moment and how he felt about it.

"It was inappropriate for me to ever be long-winded at something like that," he said. "It was no longer my place, so the only thing I could think of was to be short and sweet."

He also explained that he was encouraged to give a speech by Rose and Conover, both of whom just wanted to embarrass Kroll during his moment in the spotlight. Kroll has no problem returning the favor, as he added, "And I feel like I would have done the exact same thing to Shepard or Craig if they were in the same position."