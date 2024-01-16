How Bravo's Austen Kroll Felt About His Strange Southern Charm Season 9 Wedding Toast
"Southern Charm" has been the home of many a breakup, makeup, and dramatic argument, which makes it a perfect fit for Bravo. Premiering in 2014, the show follows Charleston's elite as they live life in South Carolina. While series originals Craig Conover and Shepard Rose still appear on the show, new faces have joined the cast since season one, like Austen Kroll, who was introduced as a friend of Rose's in season four. Kroll has been involved in some wild moments on the show, but one strange situation from season nine left him with a bad taste in his mouth.
The premiere episode for season nine of "Southern Charm" revolved around the wedding of fellow cast members Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle. Viewers were looking forward to all the drama the event was to bring, especially since LeCroy's on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Kroll was invited. LeCroy and Kroll's romance from 2018 to 2020 was a rollercoaster for fans, and while the animosity between the two has cooled, Kroll still thought it was odd LeCroy wanted him to celebrate her marriage. The situation got even more awkward as Kroll was encouraged to give a speech at the celebration, one he really didn't think was his place to give.
Kroll felt like he shouldn't have given a toast at LeCroy's wedding
Eyes were on Austen Kroll during the season nine premiere episode as he showed up at his ex Madison LeCroy's wedding celebration to Brett Randle. He hoped to stay under the radar and avoid any drama with his ex during the party, but during the time for toasts, Kroll raised his glass as a joke like he was going to say a few words about the couple. Kroll wasn't serious about giving a toast, but LeCroy encouraged him to actually make a speech. Put on the spot, Kroll said, "Cheers to the happy couple," and was promptly made fun of by Shepard Rose and Craig Conover. In an interview with The Messenger, Kroll recalled the embarrassing moment and how he felt about it.
"It was inappropriate for me to ever be long-winded at something like that," he said. "It was no longer my place, so the only thing I could think of was to be short and sweet."
He also explained that he was encouraged to give a speech by Rose and Conover, both of whom just wanted to embarrass Kroll during his moment in the spotlight. Kroll has no problem returning the favor, as he added, "And I feel like I would have done the exact same thing to Shepard or Craig if they were in the same position."
Kroll and LeCroy have found a tentative friendship
Despite the drama that surrounded Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy's relationship and his less-than-impressive toast at her wedding, it seems as if the two have managed to mend fences. If Kroll's invitation to Madison's wedding party wasn't proof enough that LeCroy was ready to put their past behind her, in an Amazon Live from August 24, 2023, LeCroy opened up about who she was closest to in the cast of "Southern Charm," and the answer was a shock to fans.
"Obviously Patricia [Atlshul], Whitney [Sudler-Smith]," LeCroy said, then added, "Austen [Kroll], which I know that's kinda surprising."
Even more surprising to fans was when LeCroy was asked if she thought Kroll would ever settle down and get married, and she responded that she thought he would someday. She added, "We're friends now, you know, so he's talked to me, and yeah I think he will. He hasn't told me anytime soon or anything, but I think he's dating people." It seems as if LeCroy and Kroll are upholding a tentative friendship, but things are always bound to change in reality television.