Catfish: What Happened To Matt And Kim After The Show
"Catfish" turns online love stories into reality checks faster than you can say "swipe left." It's like online dating with a detective twist – because nothing says romance like investigative sleuthing and surprise revelations. However, not every story is based on deception and fake social media profiles. Take the case of Matt and Kim, who appeared in season one, episode three.
In 2012, "Catfish" had quite a story on their hands with the friendship of Matt and Kim. The two had been chatting online for over a decade before they actually linked up in person, thanks to "Catfish" hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph. The reason for the delayed meeting was apparently due to Matt and his insecurities about his weight as well as his battle with depression. Kim wasn't exactly in search of love but wanted to at least meet Matt to see if sparks flew, especially after he supported her when her boyfriend passed away. Ultimately, the pair decided to remain friends.
Given the genuine nature of their episode, Matt and Kim have kept viewers interested in their lives for years since their episode aired, and from the looks of it, both are doing well and remain connected all these years later.
Kim and Matt remained friends even with their new relationships
To fans' delight, Matt and Kim kept in touch even after they found love with other people. During a 2017 "Catfish: The TV Show Reunion" update, both Kim and Matt shared that they'd remained close after the cameras stopped rolling. "It means a lot to me. I am glad that we could maintain that friendship through everything, very happy to have him as my friend," Kim shared. However, it was Matt who revealed that Kim had a child and a new boyfriend while he was also engaged to be married.
It's unknown if Matt ever walked down the aisle. However, in July 2023, Matt shared a heartbreaking update with his Instagram followers, explaining that he was no longer seeing anyone. From the looks of it, things did not end amicably. In the caption, Matt wrote, "100 percent single and finally done. It's at a crazy time in my life with new beginnings. I tried to make it work, but I also know I don't deserve this motherf****** bulls***. I don't care if you're family or ranging to someone I just met. I have been working to be a good person, and I know where I stand. F*** you." As for Kim, her Facebook profile lists her relationship status as single and also confirms she is a mom to a young son.
Matt moved to Los Angeles to start a comedy career
Matt's season one, episode three appearance on "Catfish" brought him quite the fanbase with over 6,000 Instagram followers, whom he updates frequently. One of his biggest achievements that he has shared was his move to Los Angeles from Washington. In an August 2021 post, Matt wrote "Updated my Facebook finally but just wanted to post again for anyone who doesn't know. Just in case some wonderful people in #losangeles randomly see this and say 'I want to be besties with him'... let's do it... or 'I want to marry him and have 900 of his kids...' also let's go." It seems he made this leap to grow his comedy career, which he frequently documents. In February 2022, Matt posted a screen grab from his appearance on the Comedy Store Records Podcast, where he spoke about his journey into the genre. In January 2024, he reached another milestone, performing his first open mic comedy set at the famed Laugh Factory in Hollywood.
As for Kim, it seems she is living in Clarksville, Michigan, with her child. While she regularly posts on Facebook, she is certainly not as open with her life as Matt. However, In Touch Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the two are still friends to this day. It's unknown if she's ever made a visit out to California to see her old pal, though it's amazing to know Matt and Kim are among the "Catfish" success stories.