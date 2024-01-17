Catfish: What Happened To Matt And Kim After The Show

"Catfish" turns online love stories into reality checks faster than you can say "swipe left." It's like online dating with a detective twist – because nothing says romance like investigative sleuthing and surprise revelations. However, not every story is based on deception and fake social media profiles. Take the case of Matt and Kim, who appeared in season one, episode three.

In 2012, "Catfish" had quite a story on their hands with the friendship of Matt and Kim. The two had been chatting online for over a decade before they actually linked up in person, thanks to "Catfish" hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph. The reason for the delayed meeting was apparently due to Matt and his insecurities about his weight as well as his battle with depression. Kim wasn't exactly in search of love but wanted to at least meet Matt to see if sparks flew, especially after he supported her when her boyfriend passed away. Ultimately, the pair decided to remain friends.

Given the genuine nature of their episode, Matt and Kim have kept viewers interested in their lives for years since their episode aired, and from the looks of it, both are doing well and remain connected all these years later.