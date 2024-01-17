Emma Thompson's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

Emma Thompson has long been considered an icon of the British film industry. After getting her start in acclaimed period drama films like "Remains of the Day," "Howard's End," and "Sense & Sensibility," Thompson went on to star in several other classics, including "Love Actually," the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Stranger Than Fiction," "Nanny McPhee," and "Last Christmas," to name just a few.

Now, the two-time Oscar winner's daughter, Gaia Wise, is growing up to be the spitting image of her legendary mother: Not only has she started her own acting career, but she also has the same expressive sense of style and the same sharp sense of humor. Wise has already starred in films like "Last Chance Harvey" and "A Walk in the Woods," along with beloved shows like "Silent Witness" and "The Chelsea Detective" — she may just turn out to be Britain's next acting icon. And, if she's anything like her mother, we can't wait to see more of her personality as her career continues.