Body Language Expert Tells Us The Grey's Anatomy 2024 Emmys Reunion Was All For Show

"Grey's Anatomy" is the longest-running primetime medical drama ever, and some of its original stars reunited on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), James Pickens, Jr. (Richard Webber), Katherine Heigl (Isobel "Izzie" Stevens), and Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) all came on stage to present. Their reunion was particularly notable because the five of them hadn't been seen all together like that since Heigl left "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010. Chambers left the show ten years later.

THE FULL GREY'S ANATOMY REUNION VIDEO❤️

pic.twitter.com/Kd4bq5nIn4 — Grey's Anatomy (@The_GreyMethod) January 16, 2024

The List asked Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," what he thought about the "Grey's Anatomy" on-stage reunion, and it turns out that it was perhaps less a joyful collaboration between friends and more a work obligation. "In a highly anticipated moment, the cast reunion of 'Grey's Anatomy' presented a united front. Leading the charge with her friendly and warm body language was Katherine Heigl," Ponce shared. "Smiling, she affectionately held onto James Pickens [Jr.] and showed incredible warmth to Ellen Pompeo, with whom she had a rift in the past. Tonight's performance suggests that their past differences are now behind them... or so it seems."