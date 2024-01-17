Inside Y&R Star Melissa Claire Egan's Relationship With Chrishell Stause

"The Young and the Restless" star Melissa Claire Egan is the kind of girl's girl that any friend would love to have. She proved to be a very good friend to her former "Y&R" co-star Chrishell Stause and was very much a part of her life when Stause was still married to her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, who was also on the hit CBS soap for a time.

In fact, the trio were super close. In an interview with Soaps.com, Stause called Egan "my best friend in the whole world." Back in 2017, Egan also opened up about their friendship in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. When asked about the couple, she said at the time, "I just saw [Justin] and Chrishell two days ago. Of course I miss him at work — he's so talented and a super-fun guy to be around."

Egan's also tight with many of her fellow daytime television stars, per her Instagram page. But it's her relationship with Stause that has a lot of people wondering what happened, how it happened, and where they are today.