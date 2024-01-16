Body Language Expert Tells Us Riley Keough & Priscilla Presley's Rift Is Over At 2024 Emmys

While pretty gold awards were being presented throughout the night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, the real winners may have been grandmother and granddaughter Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, who appeared on the red carpet together before the show began. And it seems that the two really have settled any family issues!

The two family members have been at odds with each other since the death of Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in early 2023. Lisa Marie was the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Upon her death, Keough and her younger sisters inherited their mother's estate, which includes Graceland. Priscilla filed a petition contesting her daughter's will and the fact that Keough was named trustee, replacing Priscilla in the role.

With lawyers and courts involved, the relationship between grandmother and granddaughter was reportedly strained. But at the 2024 Emmy Awards, it appeared as if the rift was completely healed. In an exclusive interview with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," revealed his thoughts on the two's current relationship.