Body Language Expert Tells Us Riley Keough & Priscilla Presley's Rift Is Over At 2024 Emmys
While pretty gold awards were being presented throughout the night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, the real winners may have been grandmother and granddaughter Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, who appeared on the red carpet together before the show began. And it seems that the two really have settled any family issues!
The two family members have been at odds with each other since the death of Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in early 2023. Lisa Marie was the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Upon her death, Keough and her younger sisters inherited their mother's estate, which includes Graceland. Priscilla filed a petition contesting her daughter's will and the fact that Keough was named trustee, replacing Priscilla in the role.
With lawyers and courts involved, the relationship between grandmother and granddaughter was reportedly strained. But at the 2024 Emmy Awards, it appeared as if the rift was completely healed. In an exclusive interview with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," revealed his thoughts on the two's current relationship.
The two appear closer than ever
At the 2024 Emmys, Riley Keough was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her work in "Daisy Jones and the Six" and it appears Priscella Presley tagged along. The grandmother/granddaughter relationship does indeed seem to be thriving, according to their poses together on the red carpet. Body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List exclusively that he saw the duo relating in a loving, comfortable, and connected way, with no sign of a rift between them.
"Positioned closely, Priscilla and Riley are angled toward each other, touching side by side," observed Ponce. "This connected pose conveys unity and warmth, reinforced by Riley's affectionate smile as she glances at her grandmother." The body language pro also noted Priscilla's arm tightly wrapped around her granddaughter's shoulder. "Overall, it seems that any previous tensions are now behind them."
The legal battle between Keough and Presley was settled in May 2023, and signed off by a judge in November 2023. "Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Presley told The Hollywood Reporter about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate. "Riley and I are on good terms."