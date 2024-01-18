What We Know About Hunter Schafer's Private Love Life

When it comes to Hunter Schafer's love life, she keeps her cards pretty close to her chest. While her "Euphoria" co-star, Jacob Elordi, has a complicated relationship history, she likes to keep things simple and has only publicly had one confirmed relationship and one rumored romance to date. Speaking to Harper's Baazar Australia, Schafer explained why she didn't have a whole lot of romantic love in her life. "I haven't spent more than three or four years in the same city, except for Raleigh when I was growing up," the actor divulged.

She continued, "But since then it's been these little pockets of special, intense relationships." Additionally, Schafer wasn't entirely sure about her sexuality as of 2019. In a video interview with Dazed, she shed some light on her struggle, admitting, "I'm closer to what you might call a lesbian." However, some people misconstrued Schafer's words and congratulated her for coming out. The actor quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that she would more accurately describe herself as bisexual, pansexual, or an unidentified third sexuality.

Between 2019 and 2020, fans believed that Schafer was in a relationship with fellow transgender model, Massima Desire. The rumored couple was spotted together several times and appeared particularly close in one photo where Schafer leaned on her while laughing. Likewise, their chemistry was undeniable during a photoshoot. Sadly, neither of them ever publicly commented on the relationship. However, Schafer's next romance was impossible to deny because it was with her "Euphoria" co-star, Dominic Fike.