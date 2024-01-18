What We Know About Hunter Schafer's Private Love Life
When it comes to Hunter Schafer's love life, she keeps her cards pretty close to her chest. While her "Euphoria" co-star, Jacob Elordi, has a complicated relationship history, she likes to keep things simple and has only publicly had one confirmed relationship and one rumored romance to date. Speaking to Harper's Baazar Australia, Schafer explained why she didn't have a whole lot of romantic love in her life. "I haven't spent more than three or four years in the same city, except for Raleigh when I was growing up," the actor divulged.
She continued, "But since then it's been these little pockets of special, intense relationships." Additionally, Schafer wasn't entirely sure about her sexuality as of 2019. In a video interview with Dazed, she shed some light on her struggle, admitting, "I'm closer to what you might call a lesbian." However, some people misconstrued Schafer's words and congratulated her for coming out. The actor quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that she would more accurately describe herself as bisexual, pansexual, or an unidentified third sexuality.
Between 2019 and 2020, fans believed that Schafer was in a relationship with fellow transgender model, Massima Desire. The rumored couple was spotted together several times and appeared particularly close in one photo where Schafer leaned on her while laughing. Likewise, their chemistry was undeniable during a photoshoot. Sadly, neither of them ever publicly commented on the relationship. However, Schafer's next romance was impossible to deny because it was with her "Euphoria" co-star, Dominic Fike.
Hunter Schafer immediately impressed Dominic Fike
As you might've guessed, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike met on the set of "Euphoria's" sophomore season, in 2021. For a while, they appeared simply friendly as they attended events promoting the show. But romance rumors began circulating in January 2022 when they held hands while exiting a restaurant. Then, Fike cleared all doubts in February when he posted a picture of them kissing to his Instagram Stories. In the caption, the actor confusingly wrote "Happy birthday happy birthday," although both were born in December (via People).
In March, Fike shared snaps of them goofing around while enjoying a scenic vacation. Later that same month, he and Schafer hit up a Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and, this time round, the rumored couple appeared much closer as they walked the red carpet together. Everything seemed to be going well until May when Fike was spotted hanging out with other women. Although that's perfectly normal, many believed that he and Schafer had called it quits because Fike cheated on her. Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that Fike and Schafer had split up a while back, so his actions didn't count as cheating.
But, just a week later, these rumors were dispelled when Fike gushed about their relationship in a GQ interview. He started by sharing that he was in awe of Schafer's acting talents when he watched her break down during an emotional scene. So the newcomer approached her and asked how she managed to get so vulnerable on-screen. Schafer shared how she channeled her real-life tragic experiences into her performances.
The Euphoria couple called it quits in summer 2023
Elsewhere in his GQ interview, Dominic Fike detailed how Hunter Schafer's openness about her vulnerabilities strengthened their connection. "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately," he divulged. "We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly." Fike also sweetly revealed that he often visited Prada stores just to see Schafer's ad campaign.
Although Schafer likes to keep her private life to herself, she did gush about their romance in a February 2023 Elle UK interview. The "Euphoria" star acknowledged that it wasn't easy to maintain a relationship with their busy schedules, but they knew it was a love worth fighting for. Sadly, the celebrity couple couldn't keep the fight up forever, and Fike confirmed their split in a July 2023 Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. The "3 Nights" singer struggles with co-dependency issues resulting from his rough childhood, and they severely affect his romantic relationships.
Fike joked that his high-profile romances make it hard to escape his exes because their faces are nearly always publicly on display in one format or another. When Lowe asked if having Schafer around for "Euphoria's" third season would create an awkward environment, he reasoned, "I think it'll be fine. We're all adults, kind of. I'm trying." Overall, Fike wasn't planning to jump into a new relationship anytime soon. Schafer, meanwhile, is reportedly single, too.