Get To Know All 5 Of Jessa Duggar's Kids

Jessa Duggar Seewald grew up with 18 siblings in the well-known Duggar family, leaving nobody surprised when she became a mom of five in just eight years. The Duggars gained fame through their reality show, "19 Kids and Counting." The hit TLC series wrapped in 2015, with its spin-off show, "Counting On," kicking off the same year, where the older Duggar kids continued to share their lives until its cancellation in 2021.

Before she married her now-husband, Ben Seewald, Jessa gushed to People about the couple's shared desire for a large family — and not just a biological one either. "We are talking about our goals and the future with [our] family. We have both talked about adoption and want to adopt, too," she revealed. Although they haven't adopted yet, Jessa and Ben welcomed five children together; Spurgeon Elliot, Henry Wilberforce, Ivy Jane, Fern Elliana, and George Augustine Seewald.

When discussing her approach to parenting with Us Weekly, Jessa clarified that she doesn't intend to raise her children exactly as her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, did. "There will be variations with little things here and there, but I know that our foundational goals remain the same — to raise our kids to love God and be a blessing to others," Jessa emphasized. Here's everything we know about how it's going so far.