Jessa Duggar Seewald's Fifth Baby's Name Has A Royal Ring To It

The Duggar grandchild count keeps on growing. On December 19, Jessa Duggar Seewald welcomed her fifth child just a year after a previous pregnancy loss. The former "19 Kids & Counting" star is the fifth-oldest sibling — the third daughter — and is now rapidly approaching her brother Josh in family size. Seewald and her husband Ben revealed in September they were expecting a brother or sister for 8-year-old Spurgeon, 5-year-old Henry, 4-year-old Ivy, and 2-year-old Fern.

"Throughout the entire pregnancy, Ben and I kept the baby's gender a secret," she explained in the second segment of her two-part YouTube birth story vlog. The couple has created a tradition of revealing the gender and name to their older children when they visit their mom post-birth, so the kids were surprised (but delighted!) to learn they had a baby brother. Little Fern, in particular, was over the moon as she held and kissed the newcomer.

The name was a tougher call for the new parents. "We just take forever to name our babies," Seewald admitted, adding they didn't settle on names for their sons until they were each five days old. After consulting with family members, they decided on George Augustine. (The middle name is pronounced aw-GUS-tin). "I think that's a good strong name," Seewald declared. "I think it suits him well." The British royal family would no doubt agree. In fact, the newest Seewald family member could be considered downright princely.