Jessa Duggar Seewald's Fifth Baby's Name Has A Royal Ring To It
The Duggar grandchild count keeps on growing. On December 19, Jessa Duggar Seewald welcomed her fifth child just a year after a previous pregnancy loss. The former "19 Kids & Counting" star is the fifth-oldest sibling — the third daughter — and is now rapidly approaching her brother Josh in family size. Seewald and her husband Ben revealed in September they were expecting a brother or sister for 8-year-old Spurgeon, 5-year-old Henry, 4-year-old Ivy, and 2-year-old Fern.
"Throughout the entire pregnancy, Ben and I kept the baby's gender a secret," she explained in the second segment of her two-part YouTube birth story vlog. The couple has created a tradition of revealing the gender and name to their older children when they visit their mom post-birth, so the kids were surprised (but delighted!) to learn they had a baby brother. Little Fern, in particular, was over the moon as she held and kissed the newcomer.
The name was a tougher call for the new parents. "We just take forever to name our babies," Seewald admitted, adding they didn't settle on names for their sons until they were each five days old. After consulting with family members, they decided on George Augustine. (The middle name is pronounced aw-GUS-tin). "I think that's a good strong name," Seewald declared. "I think it suits him well." The British royal family would no doubt agree. In fact, the newest Seewald family member could be considered downright princely.
The newest Seewald shares a name with the future king
After growing up with a houseful of "J" name siblings, most of the Duggar children opted not to go with the same-initial trend when they had their own children. The 30+ grandchild count includes a wide range of names — from the traditional (Charlie, Nora, Samuel, Michael) to the more unusual (Israel, Evangeline, Brynley, Brooklyn). For their sons, Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben looked to faith-based names: Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce are both named for British clergymen. Newborn, George Augustine was named for two saints. As Ben Seewald's mother Guinn noted in the YouTube vlog, St. George was known for "courage and bravery and responsibility."
George is also the patron saint of England, which was no doubt part of the reason William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, chose it for their oldest son. Prince George, who shares his name with his great-grandfather, will need a saintly amount of courage and responsibility when he ascends to the throne one day. The little Seewald's middle name also echoes another royal family member: Princess Eugenie's oldest son is named August. Both come from the Latin word for "great" or magnificent," per Nameberry. St. Augustine was a noted Christian author and philosopher whose writings are considered among the most influential in history.
Jessa's Instagram followers had mixed reactions to the news, though. While one fan said, "I like old names; they always come back in style," another noted the baby's unfortunate initials: GAS. (Well, he is a baby, after all...)