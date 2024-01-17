The 'Weird' Family Vacation Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Took With Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and then-host Ryan Seacrest interviewed Michael Consuelos in 2021 on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" about the Consuelos-Ripa family's enjoyable vacation to Italy. Seacrest asked how it was sharing a room with his younger brother Joaquin Consuelos. Michael chuckled and said: "You know, about as well as you'd think. ... The problem is we both kind of snore. And so it was a war to see who'd fall asleep first because, you know, we didn't want to listen to the other one snoring." The brothers had different approaches — if Michael fell asleep first and snored, Joaquin smacked him to get him to stop. It looks like this wasn't a problem on their trip with their significant others, though, as Consuelos said their guests all had their own rooms.

As their kids have grown up, Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been open about handling the "despair" of becoming empty nesters. When their youngest, Joaquin, turned 19 in 2022, Ripa talked about parenthood and her family on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Ripa said giving birth to Joaquin "100% seems like yesterday" and that the time flew by. It was especially apparent when she looked at photos of him through the years to make a compilation.

On the passage of time, Ripa said, "You blink, and when parents would say this to me, I would tune them out ... cause they would say, 'You know, the days are long but the years are short.'" Ripa didn't understand that sentiment at first but does now, saying, "And then suddenly you blink and they're gone." However, having grown-up kids means Ripa and her husband enjoy plenty of alone time.