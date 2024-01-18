Eugene Levy's Most Famous Role Led To Some Mortifying High School Moments For His Son Dan

For most high schoolers, having a father who stars in a popular teen flick would be a badge of honor — unless, of course, you're a young Dan Levy and the film in question is the coming-of-age sex "American Pie." Levy's father, Eugene Levy, played Noah Levenstein, the awkwardly good-intentioned father of leading man Jason Biggs' character, Jim. The effects on Dan's teen years were, well, not quite as sweet as apple pie.

Dan recalled how his father's role in the 1999 comedy only added to the expected cringe factor of high school while on a 2024 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," admitting that many of his classmates assumed the movie was based on his own life. "Which is really unfortunate because I would've killed to have had a life that interesting," he joked.

To make things even more uncomfortable, the "Schitt's Creek" star was planning on watching the film's premiere with his parents until a friend back home in Toronto warned him of the movie's hypersexual, you-definitely-don't-watch-this-with-your-parents vibe.