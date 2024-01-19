Meet Rumer Willis' Boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas

Derek Richard Thomas is dating Rumer Willis, one of Bruce Willis' five daughters, but he is much more than her boyfriend. He is an interesting individual who has enjoyed a successful career as a musician. His beautiful voice is also one of the reasons Willis fell for him. "I met him for the first time, and I heard him open his mouth and sing, and I was like, 'I love this man,'" she said on the podcast "Bathroom Chronicles" with Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo. "I was like, 'I don't know who he is,' but the way that he was singing — the heartbreak and the passion — I was like, 'I have to know this person.'"

Thomas' life has changed tremendously since meeting Willis, and their connection is undeniable. They've already accomplished a lot in their short time together, including becoming dedicated parents, and their baby girl's name was created thanks to Thomas' typo. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta," Willis told People in August 2023. "I was like, 'Oh, I love that!'" When they are not praising each other, they also spend time outdoors. Thomas is environmentally aware and has been vocal about the importance of soil and water and their impacts on his life. Meet Derek Richard Thomas, the man who has Rumer Willis' heart.