Val Kilmer's Kids Grew Up To Be Stunning

Mercedes Kilmer is the daughter of Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. She was born on October 29, 1991, and like her parents, she has pursued a career in the public eye. Mercedes has worked as an actor, with roles in the 2016 drama "Prettyface" and in 2020, she acted alongside her father in "Paydirt." "I really always tried to keep my family separate from me when it comes to my work, especially my acting," she told Hollywood Life in a 2020 interview. "I think this film was really healthy to actually finally integrate my family and my personal life and the public." However, in the same interview, she commented that it was "really hard" to star opposite her dad because it was the first time.

Mercedes may be a skilled actor, but her passion appears to be music. She has posted many photos of herself performing on social media and has used Instagram to promote her upcoming performances. A career in the limelight seemed to be the right move because she's used to the attention that comes with fame, commenting on how she has always been aware of her parents' celebrity in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "It was about navigating how other people perceived us rather than any kind of reckoning."