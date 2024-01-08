Michelle Obama Threatened Her Engagement To Barack During A Nasty Fight

Michelle and Barack Obama are popularly rated as couple goals, but they love to keep it real. One key aspect of relationships they haven't shied away from is admitting that even the strongest couples have disagreements. The former First Lady shared insights into the inner workings of marriage on an episode of her podcast, "The Light Podcast." In this marriage-themed episode, Michelle recalled a time when she'd threatened to end her relationship with Barack over a disagreement. "Forget this. Who needs this?" she yelled, taking off her wedding ring and throwing it towards the back of the car.

Michelle explained that she hadn't meant it and had thrown the ring where she knew she could easily retrieve it. However, she realized her words had hurt Barack despite not meaning them. Their argument helped her change her method of communication in their relationship. She explained, "You have to learn how to communicate in a way that the other person is actually going to hear it, not just in a way that's going to ease you of your feelings." Michelle Obama has also advised newly married couples not to quit when it gets tough, as marriage can be rewarding if couples put in time and work.