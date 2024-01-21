What Happened To The Cast Of Make It Or Break It?
Back in the day, ABC Family (now known as Freeform) produced some seriously bingeable content before binge-watching was even popular. Unfortunately, many shows on the network faced early cancellation, leading fans to wonder what happened to the cast of series like "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "The Nine Lives Of Chloe King," and "The Lying Game."
One show that made waves when it first aired in 2009 was "Make It or Break It," a drama series that followed the lives of four teenage elite gymnasts as they trained in the hopes of making it to the Olympics. "Make It or Break It" shined a light on the hard work and dedication required for the real-life sport while serving us hours of cheers and tears before it was ultimately canceled after its third season in 2012.
Today, many of the show's actors have gone on to star in other movies and television series, but others have completely shifted careers, like Josie Loren who played Kaylie Cruz, and Zachary Abel who played her love interest Carter. Here's what happened to the cast of "Make It or Break It" since its cancellation more than a decade ago.
Ayla Kell is an acting coach and musician
When we were first introduced to Ayla Kell as Payson Keeler — a perfectionist and the best gymnast at The Rock — in the premiere episode of "Make It or Break It," she had already been acting for over a decade. However, this was Kell's first leading role, and following the show's cancellation, she went on to star in several other shows and films, including "Missing at 17," a few episodes of "Melissa & Joey," and "Terror Eyes." Eventually, Kell's passion for acting led her into a career of coaching others.
In an April 2020 post on her website, she wrote, "I have dedicated my professional life to focusing on art and am here to exhibit creativity. ... I offer acting coaching, have a section for prints, and am filling this blog with great resources and will be highlighting art." On top of Kell's busy schedule, she is also a member of the blues rock duo & Again, playing the bass and providing vocals alongside Jesse Bouvier.
Josie Loren is a lawyer
Josie Leinart (née Loren) had been acting since 2006, taking on small roles in shows like "Veronica Mars," "Hannah Montana," and "Drake & Josh" before she appeared on "Make It or Break It" as Kaylie Cruz in 2009. Although Loren continued working in Hollywood for a few years after she portrayed an elite gymnast, her last credited role was in 2015, and she soon after enrolled in Loyola Law School.
In 2018, the former actor married NFL star Matt Leinart in a beautiful, star-studded ceremony and they had two sons, Cayson and Cannon. As she grew her family, Loren continued to pursue a career in law and kicked off her second career by joining the Munck Wilson Mandala firm as an associate in January 2021. In a press release, her friend and fellow associate at the firm, Tasha Schwikert, stated, "Josie is an impressive success story. She succeeded in having a career in entertainment as an actress for several years and chose to enroll in law school so that she could help clients and make a difference. I know that her outstanding qualities and work ethic will make her a great fit for our firm."
Cassandra Scerbo became known for the Sharknado franchise
Fans of "Make It or Break It" had a love-hate relationship with Lauren Tanner, the privileged and hotheaded gymnast who had it out for the new girl from the beginning. Cassandra Scerbo had only been acting for four years when she landed the part, but it launched her acting career. Just one year after the series was canceled, she scored the part of Nova Clarke in what's now known as a laughably bad movie franchise: "Sharkndao."
Scerbo reprised her role in the "Sharknado" movies several times, appearing in the third, fifth, and sixth installments. In speaking with the Dallas Morning News in July 2015, the actor remarked, "It was already so crazy and ridiculous. That's how it's become a cult classic. It's real cool to say that I was part of that. I got to be in the Jaws of our day."
In addition to what's likely her most iconic role, Scerbo has worked on other projects, like "Grand Hotel," and lent her voice to the animated film "Under the Boardwalk." And, while her "Make It or Break It" character was known for intimidation and manipulation, Scerbo currently serves as vice president of Boo2bullying, an organization created to teach and uplift children.
Chelsea Hobbs worked on several Hallmark movies
It was hard not to root for Emily Kmetko, the newcomer to The Rock gym in "Make It or Break It." Chelsea Hobbs' portrayal of the teen who worked impossibly hard for everything, only for it to fall apart in the end, was heartbreaking as she exited the show in Season 2 to have a baby. The actor didn't stay away from the spotlight for long though, as she soon returned to working on television shows and movies.
Hobbs has found particular success with Hallmark holiday movies over the years, appearing in movies like "The Nine Lives of Christmas," "Navigating Christmas," and several installments of the franchise "A Martha's Vineyard Mysteries." For one of her more recent Hallmark films, "Dream Moms," Hobbs had to train in dance again for the first time in a long time. In a January 2023 Instagram post, she compared the work to her time on "Make It or Break It." "Diving into begin preparing for my next role this week. It's going to be the most I've been physically challenged since #miobi and I feel pretty grateful and proud of myself for pulling this off while not in my twenties," she shared.
Anthony Starke is still working as an actor
Steve Tanner was Lauren's rich father who often enabled her poor behavior, and nobody could have played the role better than Anthony Starke. He had already been on the scene for over two decades by the time he joined the cast of "Make It or Break It," known previously for his roles in 1988's "Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" and 1989's "Licence to Kill," so it's no wonder that Starke has continued his work as an actor in recent years. Following the actor's final appearance on the series in 2012, he worked on shows like "Shake It Up," "Mad Men," and "Hand of God."
Despite his impressive presence and acting chops, Starke had a difficult time working when Covid hit, as he explained in an episode of "Performing the Arts" in December 2020. "I just read for a couple of pilots. ... Got pretty far in one of them and everything shut down. I have nothing to report, I'll be starting all over again," he said. Thankfully, things picked up again for Starke in 2022, as he starred in the Lifetime movie, "The Walls Are Watching."
Candace Cameron Bure reprised her Full House role
Since the '80s, Candace Cameron Bure has been America's sweetheart having appeared in countless shows as a child actor. When she made her introduction on "Make It or Break It" as Summer Van Horne, the sweeter-than-honey love interest of Steve Tanner and object of Lauren's wrath, older viewers were bound to recognize her. Because the actor had such an established career before starring in the series, finding work after its cancellation was a piece of cake.
Since 2012, Cameron Bure has starred in nearly 30 Hallmark movies, including taking the lead role in 17 Aurora Teagarden films. However, it's one of her earliest and longest-standing roles that she reprised in 2016 and became known for again. Cameron Bure played D.J. Tanner in "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, so when "Fuller House" brought familiar faces back to our televisions, she got to revisit one of her most beloved characters.
In an April 2020 interview with Good Housekeeping, Cameron Bure remarked, "If I am forever known as D.J. Tanner and everyone's big sister, I will be thrilled and happy. ... There's nothing more I want to be associated with than wonderful and positive things. I embrace the show as an adult just as I embraced it back when I was 10 years old."
Peri Gilpin never stopped acting
From the get-go, Kim Keeler was seen as an incredibly supportive mother to Payson and a kind-hearted friend to the other gym moms. The role couldn't have been portrayed better by anyone other than Peri Gilpin, a television veteran best known for her work on "Frasier" from 1993 to 2004. In speaking with My Take on TV in 2009, she explained that she wasn't initially excited about playing her character on "Make It or Break It." "I got offered the part of the mom, and I thought, oh god, the mom, Charlie Brown 'wah wah wah' and no one will pay attention to me." However, she added, "As a parent of little 5-year-old girls at home, the idea is so intriguing to me."
After wrapping her final episode in Season 2, which had marked her return as a series regular on a show, Gilpin didn't disappear from the public eye. She continued making guest appearances on television shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Modern Family," and "Masters of Sex," eventually working her way back up to regular appearances on "Mr. Robinson" and "Break a Hip." Then, in 2023, fans were thrilled to see Gilpin reprise her role as Roc on the reboot of "Frasier."
Neil Jackson played Icicle on Stargirl
After the girls' gymnastics coach Marty was blackmailed into leaving The Rock gym, they were desperate for a new trainer to step in. Sasha Beloff, the demanding yet caring Olympics gold medalist with a dreamy British accent, stepped in and fans fell in love with Neil Jackson's portrayal of the character. While he appeared in only two episodes of the last season of "Make It or Break It," the multi-talented actor, musician, producer, and writer had no trouble finding work once the show ended. From writing and starring in his own music video in 2013 to working alongside Amy Adams in "Nocturnal Animals," Jackson has managed to stay busy.
Then, in 2020, the actor was introduced as Jordan Mahkent (AKA Icicle) in The CW's series "Stargirl." Speaking with Syfy at the time about what it was like to portray the villain, he said, "We kept talking about Thanos from the Marvel Universe, this idea that somebody from the onset is evil, but when you understand their motives, you are like, 'I can't fault what they are trying to do, but the way they are doing it might not be the way I'd approach it.' That was an easy in for me with Icicle," he explained.
Zachary Abel became a travel blogger
Despite the "no dating" rule the gymnasts' coach set in Season 1 of "Make It or Break It," the girls still managed to sneak some romance into their busy schedules. This included Kaylie Cruz, who had been dating Carter Anderson in the premiere, played by Zachary Abel. The actor already established himself in television a couple of years before portraying a male gymnast on the show, and following his exit in Season 2, he continued making appearances on series like "Awkward" and "Criminal Minds." However, Abel's acting credits saw a steep drop-off by 2012 as he set his sights on a new career.
He began a travel blog, focusing on travel points, miles, and how to get the best deals. In 2021, Abel spoke with Chatflights about how he became interested in travel blogging, saying, "I'm an actor and I've always been obsessed with travel. I went through a little bit of a setback with a back surgery that I just didn't recover from in the time that they said, and while I was kind of down and out, I went down this very deep and exciting rabbit hole of points and miles that I decided was really fulfilling, creatively." Abel's career maneuver proved successful as he has grown his audience exponentially: As of 2024, he's amassed nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and an impressive 1.3 million followers on TikTok.
Rosa Blasi is now a marriage and family therapist
Ronnie Cruz, the controversial ex-pop singer and supportive mother of Kaylie Cruz, was portrayed by Rosa Blasi, an actor with decades of work under her belt. Not only had she already been a longstanding series regular on "Strong Medicine" from 2000 to 2006, but she went on to secure roles in shows like "The Thundermans" and "Team Kaylie" following the cancelation of "Make It or Break It." Although Blasi has continued her work in Hollywood, the actor also had a career shift after getting her Master's degree from Antioch University in clinical psychology, specializing in addiction and recovery.
Since 2018, the actor-turned-marriage and family therapist has dedicated her time to helping others. Per Blasi's Psychology Today bio, she wrote, "Having had a prolific 25-year career in the entertainment industry, I can personally understand what contributes to depression, anxiety, and a compromised self-esteem. ... My approach to therapy is one of complete honesty, directness and a little sarcasm/humor when appropriate." Even though Blasi is now a professional in the mental health industry, she has continued her work on screen. She's even poised to reprise her role as Barb in "The Thundermans Return."
Johnny Pacar is making music
You can't deny that the romance between Emily Kmetko and Damon Young on "Make It or Break It" made you wish that you had a rockstar boyfriend, too. After Chelsea Hobbs exited in Season 2, Johnny Pacar left the show as well, but he continued showcasing his smoldering charm on other series and movies like "Playback," "The Remaining," and "Beaus of Holly." Outside of his work in front of the camera, Pacar has continued working on his music— something his "Make It or Break It" character had been known for — releasing his first single in 2012.
The following year saw Pacar release a few more songs and, in a December 2020 interview with Assignment X, Pacar plugged his single "My One and Only." He explained, "I have a couple songs on iTunes, was in a band for a while, and put out a couple of EPs, but once the holidays are over, it's back to the grind of finding the next project." While the actor and musician has yet to announce an anticipated album release, we remain optimistic that he'll someday live out his rockstar dream like his character Damon Young did.
Zane Holtz became known for playing KO Kelly
His character, Austin Tucker, may have seemed standoffish and vain at first, but fans soon grew to love actor Zane Holtz. Show business was nothing new to him when Holtz was first introduced in Season 2 of "Make It or Break It," as he had been working as an actor and model since he was a kid. Since the series was canceled in 2012, he went on to appear in several shows, movies, and even cameoed in Demi Lovato's music video for "Confident."
There was one role in particular that the "Make It or Break It" alum became known for after working in the industry for nearly two decades. Holtz first appeared as KO Kelly in 2020 on The CW's series "Katy Keene," and again as a guest star on "Riverdale." In speaking with A Book Of magazine in February 2018, he explained what he loved about playing this character. "KO has such an upbeat outlook on life," he shared. "He is protective and supportive of his friends and genuinely wants them to succeed." The actor added, "It's really rewarding showing up to set and always being in that state of mind."
Brett Cullen has been in everything
As Payson struggled with her back injury throughout the three seasons of "Make It or Break It," she was supported by her dad Mark Keeler, played by Brett Cullen. Like many of the cast members who played parents on the series, Keeler had been in show business for many years, with his first acting credits dating back to 1980. Once ABC Family pulled the plug on the show, Cullen didn't skip a beat and continued his work with movies like "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Joker," as well as recurring roles on television shows, including "Devious Maids," "Narcos," and "The Blacklist." With nearly 150 credits to his name, it seems like the actor has been in practically everything.
In an August 2022 interview with KTLA, Cullen explained how he manages to work as a "middle-class actor" in Hollywood, as big-time stars often take home bigger paychecks than him. "The key is being a working actor and staying a working actor, and that's what I've done for 42 years. I've managed to make a decent living and I'm not too concerned about it," he said.
Nicole Gale Anderson has been out of the spotlight
You may recognize Nicole Gale Anderson for her one-off appearances in "Zoey 101" and "iCarly," or for her recurring role on "Jonas" from 2009 to 2010. However, she's probably best known for her portrayal of Kelly Parker, Kailey Cruz's biggest competitor on "Make It or Break It." While Gale Anderson was in just a handful of episodes per season, her on-screen presence proved memorable in other projects as she became a series regular on television series like "Ravenswood" and The CW's "Beauty and the Beast."
After over a decade working as an actor, Gale Anderson has left Hollywood behind in favor of traveling and experiencing a different way of life. In an April 2018 Instagram post, the actor shared that she and her husband would be leaving California, saying, "We aim to explore the Pacific Northwest this spring/summer and learn more about animal husbandry, top bar beekeeping and flower farming along the way." Gale Anderson has since set up her own florist business, InClayCo, in Portland, Oregon.