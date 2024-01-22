All Of Queen Margrethe II Of Denmark's Health Issues Explained

While smoking was certainly more common in Queen Margrethe's generation, it wasn't often that you saw a member of a royal family lighting up cigarettes. This even earned her the nickname of the "smoking Queen," according to The Sydney Morning Herald, due to her public chain-smoking habits. While unimaginable in today's world, the Daily Mail reported previous instances where Queen Margrethe smoked on public transit and at official appearances, and she even helped her mother, Queen Ingrid, light up her cigarettes as a teenager. Due to increasing scrutiny from health experts, as well as new Danish laws, Queen Margrethe started to smoke a bit less in public in 2006. It wasn't until 2023, however, when the queen reportedly quit smoking altogether after 66 years of use. This was due to other concerns about her health, which may have been exacerbated by her smoking habit.

It's never too late to stop smoking for your health's sake, and Queen Margrethe proved that this can be done, even in your early 80s. What's worth noting, however, is the fact that Margrethe even reached this stage in her life, as the American Heart Association states that smokers, especially those who start young as in the queen's case, may experience shortened lifespans and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The Queen has indeed had her share of health issues, though heart disease is not known to be one of them.