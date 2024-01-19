The Morbid Way Kelly Ripa Prepped Hubby Mark Consuelos For Her Eventual Death

Kelly Ripa's closet is awe-inspiring. The fashion icon has dresses and various outfits from three decades ago that will most definitely come back into style someday, or at least they hopefully will, according to her husband, Mark Consuelos, who jokingly calls Ripa a clothes hoarder. The talk show host likely even still has her off-the-rack wedding dress tucked away somewhere in the depths of her wardrobe. But there's one thing hanging in there that isn't as fun as throwback pieces or as light-hearted as her signature pink looks: Ripa's funeral attire.

Speaking to the audience of "Live! With Kelly and Mark" in January 2024, the "All My Children" alum revealed that she had already picked out what she wanted to wear to her own funeral. More than that, she has shared her postmortem outfit with her hubby so he doesn't have to guess what she wants to wear and potentially get it wrong. "Let me remind you where the outfit hangs. It is labeled and Lauren knows about it. It's a Dolce & Gabbana black dress. It's 10 years old. It's elegant, it's gorgeous, it's black, it's adorable," she detailed (via People).

The Lauren in question is likely Lauren Travaglione, Ripa's longtime personal assistant, whom she jokingly refers to as her chief of staff. With instructions as explicit as those handed down to more than one person, it's abundantly clear that the "Hope & Faith" star takes her funeral, and her attire, very seriously.