Kelly Ripa Is A Clothes Hoarder (But She Has A Very Good Reason)

Kelly Ripa, fitness queen, strikes envy with her toned arms and enviable calves. With her physique, the "Live! with Kelly and Mark" co-host can easily wear any outfit she desires. Ripa's closet is proof of that. But the star isn't regularly swapping out old looks for new ones. In fact, she has some pieces in her wardrobe that are decades old.

Ripa can re-wear many of her favorites thanks to numerous past trends making a comeback, like whale tail skirts and oversized sunglasses, for instance. The sheer black button-up shirt and pink cargo pants she sported in the early aughts wouldn't appear out of place today amongst all the other fun throwbacks from that time that are slowly regaining prominence.

Likewise, her all-over sparkly Mary Janes and the Barbiecore-esque pink gown Ripa donned at Variety's Power of Women event can be pulled out again for years to come. Many of us would applaud Ripa's commitment to sustainability by recycling her closet clothes, but not everyone. Ripa has one person who opposes her tendency to hoard clothes — her husband, Mark Consuelos.