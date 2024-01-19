The Kennedy Family's Past Ties To Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine Maxwell, Explained

Who exactly was involved with the crimes of late sexual predator and financier Jeffrey Epstein remains a question with an ever-evolving answer. More and more well-known names have been revealed in connection to Epstein, but it still seems that the public never quite knows the full extent of who involved themselves with his criminal acts. Yet, there's one famous family whose association with the disgraced figure is certain. Among the famous faces who associated with Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, were members of the Kennedy family.

The Kennedys are one of the most well-known political families of our time. And a connection with Jeffrey Epstein is one of the worst things a political figure can have at the moment. Consequently, it was quite a shock for many when presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went into detail about his involvement with Epstein. Unsurprisingly, Kennedy's admission that he did know the late public figure personally wasn't his own choice. A photo of Kennedy and his wife, Mary, with Jeffrey Epstein in 1994 had been circulating the web. Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters prompted Kennedy to address his relationship with Epstein when the presidential candidate appeared on his show. Kennedy's response painted a much clearer picture of his real ties to the late moneyman.