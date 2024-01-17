King Charles' Hospitalization Is Historic For This Sad Reason
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is recovering in the hospital, and her father-in-law will soon be joining her. On January 17, the palace announced that Kate Middleton is taking a break from the public eye amid surgery recovery. While it has been noted that Middleton's recovery is for abdominal surgery, no other details were disclosed. They did, however, state that this surgery has nothing to do with cancer. Middleton's medical issue has this in common with King Charles III's upcoming procedure.
Buckingham Palace is calling Charles' impending hospital stay the result of a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. Once again, though, they noted that it is benign. Charles will head to the hospital for the procedure during the week of January 22. This means that he will most likely overlap hospital stays with Middleton, who will have a two-week stay for recovery. The palace's statement mentioned that the princess' "surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery." This seems to be the first time the hospitalization of two royals has been announced on the same day.
The palace has been more forthcoming about King Charles' condition
In Kensington Palace's January 17 statement about Kate Middleton's surgery, they made note of her "wish that her personal medical information remains private," (via Instagram). As a result of this, it's unlikely that we'll learn more about Middleton's condition — at least any time soon. It is worth noting, though, that this is considered a long hospital stay.
As for King Charles III's health issues, Buckingham Palace has been more open about what's ailing him. According to the palace's statement, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," per BBC. Benign Prostate Enlargement is extremely common for men over the age of 50. And, while it can be a frustrating condition to live with, it rarely presents any major health problems, nor does it cause a higher risk of prostate cancer. There are a few different treatments that the 75-year-old king could be receiving for this condition. It's unlikely, though, that he'll be in the hospital for more than a week.
It's surely nerve-wracking for the royal family that these health issues have popped up at the same time. According to a statement from the palace, Middleton "is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" (via BBC). While there will be plenty of recovery for the pair in the meantime, we'll likely be seeing this father and daughter-in-law duo back to their public appearances by the spring.