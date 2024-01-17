King Charles' Hospitalization Is Historic For This Sad Reason

In Kensington Palace's January 17 statement about Kate Middleton's surgery, they made note of her "wish that her personal medical information remains private," (via Instagram). As a result of this, it's unlikely that we'll learn more about Middleton's condition — at least any time soon. It is worth noting, though, that this is considered a long hospital stay.

As for King Charles III's health issues, Buckingham Palace has been more open about what's ailing him. According to the palace's statement, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," per BBC. Benign Prostate Enlargement is extremely common for men over the age of 50. And, while it can be a frustrating condition to live with, it rarely presents any major health problems, nor does it cause a higher risk of prostate cancer. There are a few different treatments that the 75-year-old king could be receiving for this condition. It's unlikely, though, that he'll be in the hospital for more than a week.

It's surely nerve-wracking for the royal family that these health issues have popped up at the same time. According to a statement from the palace, Middleton "is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" (via BBC). While there will be plenty of recovery for the pair in the meantime, we'll likely be seeing this father and daughter-in-law duo back to their public appearances by the spring.