Is The Chesapeake Shores Spin-Off Movie Ever Going To Happen? Here's What We Know

In 2019, "Chesapeake Shores" was growing in popularity on Hallmark Channel, and the idea of a spin-off movie centered around the three O'Brien girls (Abby, Bree, and Jess) was pitched. The film would follow the three women as they escaped from Chesapeake Bay and traveled to Europe for a friend's wedding, only to find the bride missing. Since the movie was supposed to take place in Europe, it was going to be filmed at a destination location, but the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. Executive producer Daniel Paulson spoke to Super Channel about why the movie was postponed for so long.

"I've asked that question to Hallmark and that's their decision," he said (via Heavy). "I'd be happy to do holidays or specials for them, and I know 'When Calls the Heart' has done that ... We talked about doing one last year, but COVID reared its ugly head. It was going to be a destination film where the three sisters would go somewhere because they're great together. We talked about Ireland since the family is from there and actually wrote a script."

Also in 2019, the "Chesapeake Shores" Facebook posted about the upcoming movie but has yet to share a release date. In August 2021, the page responded to fans asking about the movie's progress, saying, "We will make an announcement when we have more information." It seems as if plans may have halted indefinitely, and fans aren't sure if it will ever happen.