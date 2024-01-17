Here's How Much Money Is At Stake In Donald Trump's Second Court Battle With E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump has been out on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, but he has taken time off to attend various trials that he's involved in. The most recent case is the defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist and author. Trump showed up briefly for the jury selection in his latest trial in New York, the day after he won the primaries in Iowa. That jury will be deciding how much Trump has to pay Carroll for defamation. They aren't deciding if he defamed her — Judge Lewis Caplan ruled in September 2023 that Trump had made defamatory statements about Carroll. So the jury will be deciding how much, if anything, he has to pay for said defamation, which could be upwards of $10 million. The $10 million figure is what Carroll is requesting in compensatory damages, but she has also asked for punitive damages. Punitive awards are harder to win, but New York state has no limit on how much can be awarded as compensation either.

The $10 million alone would be double the amount that Trump has already been sentenced to pay Carroll. A separate civil sexual assault and defamation case, sometimes referred to in court documents as "Carroll II," was held in May 2023, and a jury found that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll. They determined that he should pay Carroll $2.02 million for the sexual abuse and $2.98 million for defamation. Trump and his lawyers are currently appealing the verdict in that case.