Nikki Haley Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has been making strides in closing the gap between herself and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, particularly in New Hampshire. She's running against some big-monied candidates — Trump is frequently on the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people in America with assets worth upwards of $2 billion during his third presidential run, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who Haley has a deep rivalry with, has made hundreds of millions of dollars in biotech and pharmaceutical investments. While Haley doesn't have that kind of cash, she's still doing pretty well for herself. Haley is worth around $8 million, according to Forbes.

But Haley hasn't always been a millionaire. When she was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump's presidency, she was worth decidedly less than that. After leaving that office in 2018, she was estimated to have had below $1 million in net worth, as reported by Forbes. How did she get from under $1 million to $8 million? Upon leaving political office, she joined a number of corporate boards, including at Boeing, which earned her over $250,000 a year, and at Great Southern Homes, a home building company that became United Homes Group in 2018. She also owns stock in the company, worth between a quarter and half a million dollars.

Clearly, Haley's investment and employment moves are really starting to pay off, and the lavish life that she now lives is a reflection of that. How have things changed for Haley since she joined her contemporaries in that top 1%?