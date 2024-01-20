Tragic Details About Eric Braeden From The Young And The Restless

As Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless," Eric Braeden is a huge name and recognizable face in the daytime television world. He's certainly worked hard to get where he is today with a long list of credits to the actor's name. But his early years were not easy. Back in February 2022, the start of Russia's war on Ukraine triggered Braeden so much so that he took to his X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) account to recall some of his earliest childhood memories from World War II. He wrote at the time, "The pictures I see on our TV screens about what's happening in UKRAINE REMIND ME OF MY EARLY CHILDHOOD IN GERMANY! We were bombed every night & then every night! KIEL was 96% destroyed, 500 000 bombs had been dropped on that town alone! The cacophony was unimaginable!"

Just like his on-screen character, Braeden has a tough-guy persona in real life, but there's a good reason for that. "I had a relatively hard life and don't take any [crap]," he told the Toronto Star in an interview back in 2017. "But I'm very friendly, I'm very open, I love meeting people." However, it was those tough and tragic moments in his life that shaped Braeden into who he is today.