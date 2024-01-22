Love It Or List It's Most Gorgeous Home Transformations Ranked

"Love It or List It" has been a beloved show among HGTV fans since its debut in 2008. The stars of the show, designer Hilary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin, help hopeful homeowners decide whether or not to (you guessed it) love their home or list their home after Farr redesigns it to their needs and Visentin finds them a new dream home within their price range. According to House Beautiful, more often than not, homeowners on the show tend to "love it" and stick with their home after Farr renovates it, which is not entirely surprising because of her amazing design skills.

Turning seemingly dark, closed-off spaces into beautiful open-concept homes with new furnishings impresses both the homeowners and viewers every time. There's also something so satisfying when watching Farr transform a house — that the homeowners are sick of — into something special. The next most entertaining part of the show is watching Hilary Farr and David Visentin bicker and joke with each other throughout their mutual struggles of checking all the boxes to "wow" the homeowners.

Choosing the best transformations from 19 seasons and over 200 episodes was no easy feat, but this list was compiled with the aid of fans, critics, and HGTV fan-favorite episodes. Moreover, some episodes were chosen based on their scores from IMDb, Ranker, and Episode Ninja. Find out which episodes made the cut.