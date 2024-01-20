Who Is Melania Trump's Sister, Ines Knauss?

Melania Trump has led both a very public and a very private life. The Slovenian-born beauty began building a path of fame for herself when she pursued a career as an international model but truly became a household name when she married Donald Trump in 2005. When he was elected President of the United States in 2016 with Melania on his arm, the world wanted to know even more about the woman who would be residing in the White House with her husband.

While the First Lady made the requisite appearances and didn't shy away from the cameras while walking red carpets and attending galas, she did hold portions of her life away from the public eye. She was protective of her son, Barron Trump, and also of other family members like her sister, Ines Knauss.

Growing up together in Slovenia, the siblings have moved together across oceans and from country to country, keeping their family relationship tight. Despite spending a great deal of time with each other, Knauss has managed to stay mostly out of the spotlight, with Melania coveting their private sister time. There have, however, been moments when the two shared their affection for each other with the rest of the world.