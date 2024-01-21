A Look At The One-Sided Feud Between Joan Rivers And Michelle Obama

Before her death in 2014, at the age of 81, comedian and television host Joan Rivers was well-known for her abrasive brand of humor. She gained notoriety for starting one of the most widespread rumors about the Obama family, claiming to a street reporter that the White House had LGBTQ+ leadership. According to Rivers, Michelle Obama is transgender, and Barack Obama is secretly gay. The "Fashion Police" host passed away just two months later, and the unfortunate timing of her death gave rise to another conspiracy theory that she was killed for revealing the "truth" about the Obamas (in reality, Rivers died due to complications from a vocal cord surgery).

Politifact dismissed the outlandish claim, pointing to a lawsuit filed by Joan's daughter, Melissa Rivers, against the doctors and clinic that operated on her mother for alleged malpractice. Moreover, taking a look at Rivers' history, this was far from the first time she'd publicly spoken about Michelle in an unflattering light. The "I Hate Everyone...Starting with Me" author was even publicly racist to the first lady. In 2011, Radar Online reported she'd once joked that the United States "used to have Jackie O, now we have Blackie O!" Rivers ultimately pulled the dodgy quip from her standup routine but she was more than happy to share it with shock jock Howard Stern.