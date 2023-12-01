Rumors About The Obama Family That Have Been Firmly Debunked

Before Barack Obama campaigned for the White House, there were false claims that he was a Muslim. Pew Research indicated that the rumors of Barack's religion started in 2004 and gained prominence in 2008, during the election period. Despite his middle name having an Arabic origin, Barack Hussein Obama has often been identified as Christian. However, some confused his ethnicity with his religion, making the rumor a hot topic.

On July 21, 2008, the rumor was featured on the cover of the New Yorker. The cover depicted a caricature of Barack dressed in traditional Muslim attire and Michelle Obama with an AK-47 slung over her shoulder. Additionally, there was a framed photo of famous al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in the backdrop. While the magazine editor David Remnick claimed that the publication was trying to combat the rumors, many Americans called for a boycott of the paper (via Wired).

Barack finally dispelled the rumors in 2010 by explaining during a state tour that he was a Christian, per The New York Times. The former president also added that he was a Christian because the life of Jesus Christ was one he wanted to emulate. He has also been pictured attending various churches, including St. John's Episcopal Church in 2010, Zion Baptist Church in 2012, and Lilydale First Baptist Church in 2023. Barack's involvement in the death of Bin Laden in 2011 also helped dispel the rumors.