Inside Kate Moss' Relationship With Nikolai Von Bismarck
Renowned British supermodel Kate Moss, an iconic figure in the fashion world, has skillfully guarded her private life since relinquishing her stylish throne. However, following speculation about her divorce from musician Jamie Hince, rumors surfaced about Moss' romantic involvement with British aristocrat and photographer Nikolai von Bismarck.
Nikolai, an actual Count almost 13 years younger than Moss, is the great-great-grandson of Otto von Bismarck, the esteemed German chancellor and prime minister who later received the title of Prince von Bismarck. The exact timeline of Nikolai and Moss' relationship remains unclear, but it is known that Moss had a longstanding friendship with Nikolai's mother, Debonnaire von Bismarck, long before her romantic entanglement with the aristocrat's son. Notably, in 2011, Nikolai and Debonnaire both attended a party commemorating Moss' decade-long collaboration with Rimmel. Furthermore, during Moss' role as Vogue's contributing fashion editor three years later, she featured the von Bismarck family's London home in the magazine.
Nikolai and Moss were first romantically linked in 2015, a few months after Moss' separation from Hince was confirmed, as reported by the Mirror U.K. Numerous sightings of Nikolai leaving Moss' estate fueled the rumor mill, and soon after, the couple was spotted together on holiday in Turkey, according to the Irish Independent.
Their beginnings were tumultuous, to say the least
While you don't hear as much about Kate Moss anymore, you're likely to hear about her on-and-off relationship with Nikolai von Bismarck. After less than a year since they were initially linked, according to the Daily Mail, the couple allegedly split due to differing lifestyles, with sources suggesting that Moss struggled with Bismarck's excessive substance abuse. However, despite the breakup rumors, Moss and Bismarck reunited shortly after, according to Page Six.
Still, their reconciliation was short-lived. In October 2016, around the time Moss finalized her divorce from Jamie Hince, The Sun reported that Moss and Bismarck parted ways for the second time. Interestingly, Hince supposedly cited adultery as the reason for the divorce, as noted by the Daily Mail, sparking speculation about the start of Moss and Bismarck's love story.
Several months later, after Bismarck's time at a U.S. rehab facility, the couple reconciled once again. The Sun reported that they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Brazil, with a source noting, "They looked very loved up, and Nikolai looked very healthy." Following their 2017 reconciliation, Moss and Bismarck chose to keep their relationship low-key, rarely making public appearances together.
The aristocrat bought Moss a diamond ring for her 'very empty finger'
Even though Kate Moss has a penchant for privacy when it comes to her personal affairs (to the point that you won't be seeing her on social media any time soon), details often somehow find their way to news outlets. Notably, in 2019, rumors swirled that Nikolai von Bismarck was planning to propose to Moss, as per The Sun.
The following year, Moss continued to fuel engagement rumors when she was seen wearing an emerald diamond ring on that finger. However, she swiftly dismissed the speculation, telling The Telegraph, "I'm not engaged. It's more like, I'm in a relationship; I'm committed." Moss further explained, "I think after you've been married, that finger feels a bit empty. It was an 'I'm going out with you, and I have a very empty finger, so give me a ring' kind of present."
Fast forward three years, and the couple found themselves in their familiar cycle of breaking up and reconciling. In the summer of 2023, there were whispers of Moss and Bismarck parting ways after the aristocrat was photographed at a hotel with Camille Rowe, a French-American model, as reported by The News. However, a few months later, Moss and Bismarck were seen together again at Milan Fashion Week, according to the Daily Mail. Additionally, the couple was also spotted being affectionate at the model's 50th birthday party in January 2024, per the outlet, suggesting they were definitely back on.