Inside Kate Moss' Relationship With Nikolai Von Bismarck

Renowned British supermodel Kate Moss, an iconic figure in the fashion world, has skillfully guarded her private life since relinquishing her stylish throne. However, following speculation about her divorce from musician Jamie Hince, rumors surfaced about Moss' romantic involvement with British aristocrat and photographer Nikolai von Bismarck.

Nikolai, an actual Count almost 13 years younger than Moss, is the great-great-grandson of Otto von Bismarck, the esteemed German chancellor and prime minister who later received the title of Prince von Bismarck. The exact timeline of Nikolai and Moss' relationship remains unclear, but it is known that Moss had a longstanding friendship with Nikolai's mother, Debonnaire von Bismarck, long before her romantic entanglement with the aristocrat's son. Notably, in 2011, Nikolai and Debonnaire both attended a party commemorating Moss' decade-long collaboration with Rimmel. Furthermore, during Moss' role as Vogue's contributing fashion editor three years later, she featured the von Bismarck family's London home in the magazine.

Nikolai and Moss were first romantically linked in 2015, a few months after Moss' separation from Hince was confirmed, as reported by the Mirror U.K. Numerous sightings of Nikolai leaving Moss' estate fueled the rumor mill, and soon after, the couple was spotted together on holiday in Turkey, according to the Irish Independent.