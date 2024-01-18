Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Steals Spotlight At E. Jean Carroll Trial For All The Wrong Reasons

Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, is stealing the spotlight — and not in a good way. Habba is currently defending the former president in the defamation case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll. The trial will determine how much Trump must pay Carroll in damages.

On January 17, the second day of the trial, Judge Lewis Kaplan criticized Habba in the courtroom for her failure to appropriately introduce the evidence discussed during Carroll's questioning. Habba brought up an online hate message Carroll had previously received in which the journalist was referred to as a "pathetic ugly old hag " (via the New York Post). However, Habba did not adhere to the proper protocol in presenting the exhibit, leading the judge to caution her, stating, "You may not read from a document that is not in evidence." Habba had previously been criticized by the judge for not giving him a copy of a transcript of a deposition before reading it out loud, leading to a break in the proceedings as she found a copy for him.

Kaplan called for another break after Habba brought up the online message, telling the attorney, "We are going to take a break until 3:30, during which time you can refresh your memory about how to introduce evidence.