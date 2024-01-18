What It's Really Like To Stay The Hospital If You're Kate Middleton

It was announced on January 17, 2024, that Catherine, Princess of Wales is taking a break from the public eye amid surgery recovery. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement from Kensington Palace said. The hospitalization is sadly historic because King Charles III is expected to have surgery the week after and both royals will be in the hospital at the same time.

The outlet Hello! got the scoop on the hospital Kate Middleton is reportedly being treated at — The London Clinic, a private hospital in London. A former patient named Chris Lawrence had surgery at the location in 2023 and divulged to the outlet that it was like "a very nice hotel," adding, "I'm certain the Princess will be treated no different to myself and any other patients during their stay as the level of care is amazing." Lawrence's surgery was for prostate cancer, and he called his time at the hospital "faultless." Every step of the process went smoothly, and he said kind words about those who cared for him during his time there.

Lawrence also commended the nurses for their responsiveness and raved about the food. "Breakfast, lunch, and evening meals were picked from either the light bite or a la carte menus and the options catered for everyone, including those suffering from food allergies such as coeliac," he said. Lawrence added that his visitors were treated well too, and that afternoon tea was offered (naturally).