The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden's Thoughts On Retirement After Cancer Are Clear

In a video posted to YouTube on June 6, 2023, Soap Dirt sowed the seeds of worry among fans positing that Eric Braeden's cancer diagnosis could have meant his possible retirement, as well as the end of "The Young and the Restless." However, much like his character Victor Newman, Braeden is a force to be reckoned with, and we were inspired by his fearless approach to dealing with this health crisis. "I knew I was going to meet it head-on," he told People in August 2023, and he did just that. In September, he explained to Soap Opera Digest that upon receiving the bad news, "I said, 'Let's go, let's get on with it, let's deal with it,' and I've had that feeling ever since."

Thankfully, Today reported on a now-deleted Facebook Live video that Braeden posted on August 13, 2023, in which he proudly declared, "I'm cancer-free. They couldn't find the damn thing. So thank you for all of your good thoughts. All of your prayers meant a great deal to me." Subsequently, on January 15, 2024, he dropped a video onto his Instagram page of him grooving in his car and happily captioned it, "Feeling better and better! F YOU, CANCER!"

The mighty 82-year-old star had been interviewed by Fox News on August 30, 2023, and when the topic of him potentially retiring came up, he responded with a resounding, "No, hell no, no, no."