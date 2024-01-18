The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden's Thoughts On Retirement After Cancer Are Clear
In a video posted to YouTube on June 6, 2023, Soap Dirt sowed the seeds of worry among fans positing that Eric Braeden's cancer diagnosis could have meant his possible retirement, as well as the end of "The Young and the Restless." However, much like his character Victor Newman, Braeden is a force to be reckoned with, and we were inspired by his fearless approach to dealing with this health crisis. "I knew I was going to meet it head-on," he told People in August 2023, and he did just that. In September, he explained to Soap Opera Digest that upon receiving the bad news, "I said, 'Let's go, let's get on with it, let's deal with it,' and I've had that feeling ever since."
Thankfully, Today reported on a now-deleted Facebook Live video that Braeden posted on August 13, 2023, in which he proudly declared, "I'm cancer-free. They couldn't find the damn thing. So thank you for all of your good thoughts. All of your prayers meant a great deal to me." Subsequently, on January 15, 2024, he dropped a video onto his Instagram page of him grooving in his car and happily captioned it, "Feeling better and better! F YOU, CANCER!"
The mighty 82-year-old star had been interviewed by Fox News on August 30, 2023, and when the topic of him potentially retiring came up, he responded with a resounding, "No, hell no, no, no."
There's nothing he wants to do beyond acting
"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden has not let cancer stop him or his career. He continued in his Fox News interview, explaining that he didn't see anything worthwhile in leaving the sudser. He hilariously quipped, "I've known friends and colleagues of mine ... athletic friends of mine who suddenly are retired. And now what? Pickleball?"
The actor, who had grown up in post-World War II Germany and has been in nearly a hundred TV shows and several movies since 1961, explained that retirement was never even a consideration because of the steady paycheck. He further added: "The more profound answer is that I enjoy doing what I'm doing. I really do. I still feel very good about it." He expanded on the concept, explaining that he loves the magic that happens when taping scenes for the show. "That feeling of satisfaction, of having done a scene that seems real, still has not left me. I love it, I still love it today," he said.
Braeden's wife of over 50 years, Dale Russell Gudegast, has stood by him throughout his health issues, even when they caused Braeden to experience mood swings, he told Fox News. He also discussed the secret to the longevity of their union. "Marriage is not about tolerance, but acceptance," he said. "But the enduring thing is really liking and respecting the person. That's really what it's all about."