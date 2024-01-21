What We Know About Hallmark Star Lucas Bryant's Wife, Kirsty Hinchcliffe
Lucas Bryant, better known as "Duke" to fans of Hallmark's "Country at Heart," has a pretty impressive list of acting credits. From Syfy's "Haven" to ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," it's a surprise that the actor has time for anything other than his on-screen roles. But, when you're married to your former co-star, juggling work and personal life may not be as difficult.
The Hallmark actor wed his real-life partner Kirsty Hinchcliffe in 2007 after dating for one year. If Hinchcliffe looks familiar, it's because she also appeared on "Haven." The supernatural drama premiered in 2010, so it wasn't their meet-cute, and interestingly enough, no one is entirely certain how the two sci-fi actors met. However, their backgrounds provided plenty of possibilities for creative-minded fans.
Seeing as they were married before the pilot of "Haven," the actors had to keep their real feelings from bubbling up as they played on-screen coworkers Officer Nathan Wuornos (Bryant) and Officer Rebecca Rafferty (Hinchcliffe). Fortunately, the couple's positions with the production didn't overlap too much. Bryant joined right from the start, in 2010, while Hinchcliffe didn't appear in the cast until 2013. Still, "Haven" is just one thing the celebrity couple have in common.
Kirsty Hinchcliffe is an actor and fitness enthusiast
Kirsty Hinchcliffe was born in Australia, reportedly to a military family. The Aussie began studying acting seriously in her home country but soon followed her passion to London and New York. Her first credit is listed as "Law & Order" in 1990, though before that, she performed in off-Broadway plays and a host of independent films. She and Lucas Bryant, an Ontario native, left their hometowns to start a new life together in Santa Monica, California.
While the pair have been pretty private about their love life, we do know that they share two children. Bryant and Hinchcliffe welcomed a daughter in 2008 and a son in 2015. Despite being a busy dad, Bryant has continued piling up the acting assignments. Alternatively, Hinchcliffe seems to have decided to pursue other passions, as "Haven" was the last time we glimpsed her in a major role. Instead, the mom of two lists her professions as acting coach and fitness trainer. Reportedly, she has worked as a coach and trainer for decades, even during her stints on television and film.
Her acting instructor resume is quite lengthy, listing her as a teacher of acting at Shine by Carey Lewis, the New York Collective, Black Nexxus Inc., and as a mentee of Susan Batson, an acting coach who lists Nicole Kidman and Oprah Winfrey as former students. Hinchliffe also found time to be certified in fitness training, helping celebs get their physiques into shape as well as their performance skills in Los Angeles.
Hinchliffe doesn't seem to be attracted to the spotlight
Unlike other television actors who have since broken into the film industry, Kirsty Hinchcliffe seems perfectly content with her children, her coaching, and her relatively quiet lifestyle.
The former "Muriel's Wedding" actor doesn't have an Instagram and hasn't been forthcoming about details of her life to the media. There are few paparazzi photos of her and her husband Lucas Bryant together, even from their time on the red carpet. Once, we were able to glimpse them and their daughter in 2011 at the 16th Annual Express Yourself Benefitting P.S. Arts, but it's been over a decade since. Similarly, Bryant has a very minor social media presence, occasionally posting to his Instagram, though limiting the content to mostly promotional posts for his upcoming films. A single post dating back to 2018 shows a video of his son dressed up as Spiderman in what can be presumed to be the couple's backyard, complete with a playset.
If Bryant is anything like he is in his Hallmark interviews, such as the promotional one for "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These" with Ashley Williams, we can see why Hinchcliffe doesn't feel the need to let anyone into her cozy life with her too-cute kids and her hilarious and delightful husband.