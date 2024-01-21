What We Know About Hallmark Star Lucas Bryant's Wife, Kirsty Hinchcliffe

Lucas Bryant, better known as "Duke" to fans of Hallmark's "Country at Heart," has a pretty impressive list of acting credits. From Syfy's "Haven" to ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," it's a surprise that the actor has time for anything other than his on-screen roles. But, when you're married to your former co-star, juggling work and personal life may not be as difficult.

The Hallmark actor wed his real-life partner Kirsty Hinchcliffe in 2007 after dating for one year. If Hinchcliffe looks familiar, it's because she also appeared on "Haven." The supernatural drama premiered in 2010, so it wasn't their meet-cute, and interestingly enough, no one is entirely certain how the two sci-fi actors met. However, their backgrounds provided plenty of possibilities for creative-minded fans.

Seeing as they were married before the pilot of "Haven," the actors had to keep their real feelings from bubbling up as they played on-screen coworkers Officer Nathan Wuornos (Bryant) and Officer Rebecca Rafferty (Hinchcliffe). Fortunately, the couple's positions with the production didn't overlap too much. Bryant joined right from the start, in 2010, while Hinchcliffe didn't appear in the cast until 2013. Still, "Haven" is just one thing the celebrity couple have in common.