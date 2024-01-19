New Clips Of Barron Trump Are Causing A Stir

Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump's mother, died in Florida at the age of 78, and her grandson Barron Trump attended her funeral along with his parents at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, not far from Mar-a-Lago. Barron's siblings were also there with their respective spouses and partners. While it is certainly a sad day for the entire family and many people online are posting their condolences, many are also noting Barron's appearance. He became such a topic of conversation that "Barron" started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The main theme of the social media posts seems to be about the fact that pictures of the 17-year-old Barron posed between Melania and Donald Trump on the stairs outside the church show him literally head and shoulders above his parents. "Barron sure is tall! I wonder if he is still growing?" one person posted on X. Another person noted how grown-up Barron looks. They weren't alone; one person wrote, "Very aristocratic looking Barron Trump. He looks like a person from Ancient Rome."

All of Donald's kids are on the tall side, though Barron has all of them beat by at least a couple of inches. On Megyn Kelly's podcast in September 2023, Donald said Barron was "about 6 feet, 8 inches" — the next tallest in the Trump family is Eric Trump, who is 6 feet, 6-inches.