Details About Kate Middleton's Surgery That Just Don't Add Up

Kate Middleton's long hospital stay isn't the only part of the infamous declaration that has caused a buzz among royal fans. There's also the fact that the Princess of Wales is stepping back from royal duties for quite some time afterward. And Kensington Palace insists on remaining secretive about Kate's road to recovery during her extended hospital stay. Palace reps share that they will "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share." We understand the need for privacy during this difficult time, but when you're a public figure like Kate and you're in the hospital, it's only natural for fans to want more than a few scattered updates.

According to the statement, Kate isn't planning to return to her public duties until after Easter 2024. That's quite a long time for her to be away and for the public to go without hearing regular updates on a beloved royal. It's easy to see why some fans in the comment section of the Instagram post were a little suspicious. "If you didn't want anyone asking questions or interested, why even make an announcement?" one upset user commented. We can certainly agree with this sentiment.

Whatever the case, Kate does appear to be in good health at the moment, and for that, we are grateful. Per BBC, Her Royal Highness is doing well after her surgery and seems to be recovering as expected.