Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania Were Disconnected At Her Mom's Funeral

The current state of the relationship between former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump may be a little fragile right now. The feisty politician and his supermodel wife have long been hailed as the twosome leading the charge for the GOP side of politics, but a recent outing has shown cracks are beginning to show in their seemingly unbreakable bond.

On January 18, the famous husband and wife attended the funeral of Melania's mom, Amalija Knavs, who died at 78 years old. During the funeral, a few awkward encounters took place and cast doubt on the state of Donald and Melania's love for each other.

In an exclusive interview with The List, body language Jess Ponce III, author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," the vibes were not quite there between the couple at the funeral. While the former first lady has weathered through many of her husband's most chaotic moments, it seems like she has been a little cold towards her husband in recent months. The disconnected nature of their interactions at the funeral has the body language expert believing there may be trouble brewing for this former presidential power couple.