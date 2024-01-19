Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania Were Disconnected At Her Mom's Funeral
The current state of the relationship between former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump may be a little fragile right now. The feisty politician and his supermodel wife have long been hailed as the twosome leading the charge for the GOP side of politics, but a recent outing has shown cracks are beginning to show in their seemingly unbreakable bond.
On January 18, the famous husband and wife attended the funeral of Melania's mom, Amalija Knavs, who died at 78 years old. During the funeral, a few awkward encounters took place and cast doubt on the state of Donald and Melania's love for each other.
In an exclusive interview with The List, body language Jess Ponce III, author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," the vibes were not quite there between the couple at the funeral. While the former first lady has weathered through many of her husband's most chaotic moments, it seems like she has been a little cold towards her husband in recent months. The disconnected nature of their interactions at the funeral has the body language expert believing there may be trouble brewing for this former presidential power couple.
There were no signs of intimacy between them
When a married couple attends something as deeply emotional as a funeral, you would expect there to be some display of love between them. But for Donald Trump and Melania Trump, close moments at her mother's funeral were few and far between. As body language expert Jess Ponce III puts it, the lack of affection between the couple was strange. In one particular moment, Donald and Melania stood side by side, seemingly united, but it was clear something was off. "Their expressions were somber, fitting for the occasion, as they maintained a respectful distance from each other," Ponce explained. "Although their poses weren't particularly unusual, it was notable that when it was time to depart, they [rode] in separate cars." To Ponce, Donald and Melania's choice to leave in separate cars was a red flag.
Although Donald escorted Melania to her car, Ponce noted that there was no display of affection between the two. It seemed more like a passing goodbye to a friend. "Donald courteously accompanied Melania to her car, sharing a few words, yet there was no physical contact or display of intimacy between them," the body language expert shared.
What could be very telling is Donald and Melania's next outing together. "The next time we witness them together will likely be the most revealing moment yet," Ponce stated. Nothing's set in stone, but their awkward dynamic could spell trouble for the future of the married couple.