The Lifetime Movie That Totally Enraged Melissa Joan Hart Fans

In October 2023, Lifetime released "Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story," as its latest original TV movie. The topic, a dramatized documentary, is nothing new for the network, which has produced a slew of true crime-based films, like "Prosecuting Casey Anthony." However, it wasn't the genre that had fans in an uproar but the cast.

Protagonist Ella was played by Melissa Joan Hart, a longtime favorite of millennials who adored the quippy teen as Clarissa in "Clarissa Explains It All" or the mid-90s version of Sabrina in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In contrast, Ella isn't a teenager; she's not even a middle-aged woman. Hart's role is that of a grandmother. "When they said 'grandma' in the trailer, I immediately died, like, aren't we still 25?" one fan raged in response to Hart's Instagram post about the movie.

"Clarissa explains retirement please," wrote another. It wasn't so much that the on-screen matriarch of the family was only in her late 40s in real life, as plenty of commenters noted they were younger than Hart and had grandkids. What caused a stir was that the former Nickelodeon star eternally lives as an 18 to 20-year-old in many fans' minds. Hart's stunning transformation into a grandma just didn't add up because neither does the fact that 1996 was almost 30 years ago.