How Do Ashlee And Jessica Simpson's Kids Get Along?
Sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a few things in common. They're both celebs, dabbling in acting as well as singing, and both women are also super cool moms. Jessica has three children; daughter Maxwell, son Ace, and youngest girl Birdie, whom she shares with her husband, former pro footballer Eric Johnson. Little sister Ashlee has three kids, too; sons Bronx, whom she shares with her ex, Pete Wentz, and Ziggy, and daughter Jagger, both of whom she welcomed with her second husband, Evan Ross.
All six kids in the blended Simpson-Ross-Wentz-Johnson clan are cousins, though it's rare to see the group all hanging out together. Not for lack of family love, though, the busy Hollywood families try to get together whenever possible. In December 2022, they descended on Aspen, Colorado, for a vacation. The sisters, plus their husbands and kids, were joined by the patriarch and matriarch of the Simpson family: Joe and Tina Simpson.
The closest we've come to a family photo was when Jessica posted an Instagram pic of all the cousins but one, Birdie, hanging out in town together. The relaxed photo makes it appear like the cousins enjoy getting together and have done so with at least some regularity, as there was none of the awkwardness of typical distant relative photos taken at parents' urging. Suffice it to say, when this lot can make the time, they're spending it wisely.
Ashlee confirmed the cousins are very close
Even if there isn't much photographic evidence of Ashlee Simpson Ross and Jessica Simpson's kids hanging out together, the "Pieces of Me" singer has alluded to the fact that the cousins definitely aren't strangers. In 2020, she spoke to People while at her big sister's fashion line launch and described how her eldest son, Bronx, enjoys spending time with his younger relatives. "Oh he loves it. He'll get it soon. Right now, he's like 'OK, Maxwell, come hang out with me! Let's go to your play room," she shared, referring to Jessica's oldest daughter, whom they call Maxi.
The former reality star continued, "We are always all together. We're a close family." Bronx even made an adorable baby gift for his then-newest cousin, Ace. Ashlee gushed, "There was this awesome thing that we made with Bronx. It was like cool, vintage shirts all made into a blanket, so all these things that represented his mom and dad. So we made that all into a blanket."
Ashlee and her husband, Evan Ross, live in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, while Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, used to be right down the road in Hidden Hills. But, in September 2023, it was announced that the couple had put their home on the market to move to Nashville, potentially making it more difficult for the cousins to get together as often.
She and Jessica have always had a strong bond
Their upbringing could have driven a wedge between the two, seeing as Jessica Simpson found fame pretty early on with her music and subsequent reality show, "Newlyweds," while Ashlee Simpson Ross had to claw her way out of her big sister's shadow. Fortunately, the siblings have always shared a close bond and relish spending time with one another. In April 2022, Jessica shared a photo of them looking totally gorgeous, captioning it, "Got glammed up with my ride or die last night. Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20s again. So. Much. Fun [...] Sister Pride."
According to the Daily Mail, they were attending Jessica Alba's birthday party. Nevertheless, whatever the event, we were just happy to see a shot of the superstar moms having fun together. A year later, the siblings reunited to celebrate their dad's birthday. Jessica again treated fans to a family photo, writing, "My beautiful family together forevermore." Then, in January of 2024, Ashlee spent some time with both Jessica and Maxi, sneaking into a photo at the end of Jessica's Instagram carousel. Though more than a few states separate the singers, it's clear their sisterly bond remains intact.
With moms as close as Ashlee and Jessica are to each other, we have to believe the Simpson cousins will continue to be pretty connected as they grow up, hopefully cherishing their family as much as their parents seem to.