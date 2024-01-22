How Do Ashlee And Jessica Simpson's Kids Get Along?

Sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a few things in common. They're both celebs, dabbling in acting as well as singing, and both women are also super cool moms. Jessica has three children; daughter Maxwell, son Ace, and youngest girl Birdie, whom she shares with her husband, former pro footballer Eric Johnson. Little sister Ashlee has three kids, too; sons Bronx, whom she shares with her ex, Pete Wentz, and Ziggy, and daughter Jagger, both of whom she welcomed with her second husband, Evan Ross.

All six kids in the blended Simpson-Ross-Wentz-Johnson clan are cousins, though it's rare to see the group all hanging out together. Not for lack of family love, though, the busy Hollywood families try to get together whenever possible. In December 2022, they descended on Aspen, Colorado, for a vacation. The sisters, plus their husbands and kids, were joined by the patriarch and matriarch of the Simpson family: Joe and Tina Simpson.

The closest we've come to a family photo was when Jessica posted an Instagram pic of all the cousins but one, Birdie, hanging out in town together. The relaxed photo makes it appear like the cousins enjoy getting together and have done so with at least some regularity, as there was none of the awkwardness of typical distant relative photos taken at parents' urging. Suffice it to say, when this lot can make the time, they're spending it wisely.