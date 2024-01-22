Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories That Are Totally Bizarre

Taylor Swift has gained a reputation for leaving Easter eggs in her work. In many ways, these little clues do their job perfectly because they increase engagement as fans put forth their theories about what the singer-songwriter is hinting at, promoting her output in the process. They also lead fans to take a closer look at Swift's work and interpret it more creatively so they can be the first to crack the mystery. And at the end of the day, these Easter eggs help fans form a deeper connection with Swift.

One example of these hidden nods doing their job perfectly is when fans followed the trail Swift left them and figured out that she would announce "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on August 9, 2023 at the Eras Tour. Many fans have spotted Easter eggs during the Eras Tour, but most seemingly point to future projects. However, these clues have downsides too as they create constant speculation and sometimes even bizarre conspiracy theories. In 2014, a blurry video of Swift and her then-best friend Karlie Kloss led people to believe that the two were making out.

Although Swift clarified that she doesn't identify as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a 2019 Vogue interview, but is an ally, some fans have continued to theorize that the pop star is hiding her sexuality because she fears backlash. They have made their bets based on Swift's outfits, song lyrics, and her behavior around women. So, it's unsurprising that a few of them think Swift's relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce only exists for PR. Meanwhile, other fans turned a mysterious book into a bestseller after uncovering more of Swift's Easter eggs.