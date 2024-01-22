Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories That Are Totally Bizarre
Taylor Swift has gained a reputation for leaving Easter eggs in her work. In many ways, these little clues do their job perfectly because they increase engagement as fans put forth their theories about what the singer-songwriter is hinting at, promoting her output in the process. They also lead fans to take a closer look at Swift's work and interpret it more creatively so they can be the first to crack the mystery. And at the end of the day, these Easter eggs help fans form a deeper connection with Swift.
One example of these hidden nods doing their job perfectly is when fans followed the trail Swift left them and figured out that she would announce "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on August 9, 2023 at the Eras Tour. Many fans have spotted Easter eggs during the Eras Tour, but most seemingly point to future projects. However, these clues have downsides too as they create constant speculation and sometimes even bizarre conspiracy theories. In 2014, a blurry video of Swift and her then-best friend Karlie Kloss led people to believe that the two were making out.
Although Swift clarified that she doesn't identify as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a 2019 Vogue interview, but is an ally, some fans have continued to theorize that the pop star is hiding her sexuality because she fears backlash. They have made their bets based on Swift's outfits, song lyrics, and her behavior around women. So, it's unsurprising that a few of them think Swift's relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce only exists for PR. Meanwhile, other fans turned a mysterious book into a bestseller after uncovering more of Swift's Easter eggs.
Fans believed Taylor Swift wrote a book under a pseudonym
In late 2023, the trailer for the Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa starring "Argylle" dropped. The story revolves around author Elly Conway, who writes a prophetic book called "Argylle," which leads her to get entangled in the world of spies. We also got an announcement that Conway's book would be released IRL. And it didn't take long for fans to uncover seemingly hidden clues and deduce that Taylor Swift wrote the book under a pseudonym.
According to her Penguin Random House profile, Conway is a New York-based debut author. Although there aren't any pictures of Conway online, her movie counterpart, Bryce Dallas Howard, has red hair, similar to Swift in "All Too Well: The Short Film," where she also plays an author. The "Blank Space" hitmaker's love for Scottish Fold cats is also well-documented, and the "Argylle" trailer has plenty of them. Conway's first Instagram post, in 2022, which revealed the book's cover, also coincided with Swift's birthday on December 13.
In September 2023, Conway shared a photo from Caffe Reggio, close to Swift's beloved Cornelia Street apartment and Electric Lady Studio, where she frequently records her music. While this seemed like a promising theory, the film's director, Matthew Vaughn, cleared things up in a Rolling Stone interview. He learned of the conspiracy theory from his daughter and clarified that Conway was indeed a real person, and she is not Swift. Vaughn also explained that the movie was full of Scottish Folds because he loved them and owned one named Chip, who plays the cat in the film.
Jesse Watters theorized that Taylor Swift was a Pentagon psy op
You know a Taylor Swift conspiracy theory will be wild when the presenter admits they don't have a shred of proof to back up their claims. Before Jesse Watters put forth the disclaimer during a January 2024 episode of his Fox News show "Jesse Watters Primetime," he suggested that Swift was a psychological operation manufactured to sway public opinion. Watters was seemingly alluding to when Swift deemed herself a Democrat in 2018 and encouraged the younger generation to register to vote, and a day after that, an estimated 65,000 registered did exactly that.
While most of us would attribute Swift's fame to her hard work, dedication, and demonstrable talent, the Fox News host asserted that her supposed ties to the Pentagon shot the pop star to success. He argued, "Well, around four years ago, the Pentagon's Psychological Operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting. What kind of asset? A PsyOp for combatting online misinformation," (via MSNBC). Watters then played a clip from a 2019 NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence conference and claimed that a presenter named Alicia Marie Bargar alluded to Swift being a psy op when she simply used her as an example of how powerful people can sway public opinion.
Although Watters claimed Bargar was from the Pentagon's psychological operations unit, Mediaite reported that she was actually a research scientist who didn't work for the Pentagon. In an interview with Politico, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh denied Watters' accusations and used the moment as an opportunity to get Congress on board with a budget approval.
The Eras Tour isn't immune to conspiracy theories either
Taylor Swift's "Willow" performance at the Eras Tour features a mild humming in the background as the singer and her dancers put on a mystical performance. Although it's a beloved song on the tour for its stunning visuals, conservative politician Kandiss Taylor felt everything wasn't as it seemed. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write that she stopped being a fan of the "Bad Blood" hitmaker after watching her perform witchcraft and incorporate satanic references in her Eras Tour shows. Sadly, Taylor isn't the only one who believed she was promoting satanism through her record-breaking world tour.
One enthusiastic fan posted a video on X of himself screaming at Swift to summon the demons during her performance of "Willow." Swift commented on the post asking if this would be the next big chant at the tour, like her famous "one, two, three, let's go b****!" After the interaction, another user wrote, "So what she's saying is 'summon the demons' is the new crowd chant that they all say when she does [t]his witchcraft ritual," (via Unilad).
Although this theory has been left up to public opinion, one Eras Tour conspiracy theory did become fact. Before her concert began, fans noticed staff pushing a cleaning cart behind the stage and guessed that Swift made the journey from her dressing room to backstage in the cart to prevent people from seeing her before the show. Hilariously, their suspicions were confirmed when a video captured the pop star exiting the cart (via Reddit).