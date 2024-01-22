Queen Camilla's Family Refuses To Treat Her As Royalty

At the coronation of King Charles III in 2023, Queen Camilla was also anointed and crowned. This came 18 years after she formally joined the royal family in a far less elaborate ceremony — the wedding between Charles and Camilla was a civil ceremony attended by just 28 people — and over 50 years since she and Charles first became romantically involved.

However, despite her lofty status as Queen Consort, her sister Annabel Elliot doesn't follow all the expected royal etiquette when it comes to her sister. Robert Hardman wrote the book "Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story," which was serialized in the Daily Mail. In it, he revealed what Elliot skips when it comes to royal protocol and her sister: "'I find it very hard to curtsey to her,' she says. 'And call her "Your Majesty"? That I can't do.'"

Elliot doesn't entirely disregard royal protocol when it comes to her sister though. She was, after all, the official attendant to Camilla at the coronation.