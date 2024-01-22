Why Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Had Two Weddings

Fierce gymnast Simone Biles backflipped, spiraled, and cartwheeled right into the history books and our hearts when she became a seven-time Olympic medalist. Nicknamed the GOAT, Biles has become a living legend and one of the most talked-about Olympians of our time. So fans were extremely excited when she announced that she was engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens, who knew he loved Biles almost as soon as he met her. Yes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better match than these two sports enthusiasts, and we were all excited to hear wedding bells were in the future for Owens and Biles.

Many were surprised when the lovebirds dropped the news that they had been wed in a very small ceremony. Less than a month later, in perhaps an even more surprising turn of events, they had yet another wedding — this one with everything you would expect from a celebrity wedding. Now, we finally have an answer for why Biles decided to have two ceremonies. According to the GOAT herself, legal issues influenced the couple's decision to marry in the U.S. before their dreamy destination wedding. A courthouse was the venue for their first ceremony to make their dream wedding, an oceanside ceremony in Mexico, less of a hassle.