Jodie Foster's Awkward Award Show Moment With Princess Anne

Jodie Foster has decades of experience in the entertainment industry. When she was three, she began appearing in commercials, before transitioning into TV and film roles. Behind the camera, Foster got into directing as a teen with the short BBC Film-produced documentary, "The Hands of Time." As an adult, she's continued to enjoy a blockbuster career, earning two Oscars for her performances in "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs." In 2016, in recognition of her numerous career achievements, Foster received the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film. When Jennifer Lawrence presented her with the award, she poignantly noted that when she was a young actor, she was impressed by Foster's ability to handle life in the spotlight and navigate her career with courage and confidence.

Even though a lot of her life takes place in the public eye, there are still some unknown details about Foster. During her acceptance speech, Foster jokingly noted that she and Lawrence shared common ground when it came to clumsiness. When Lawrence won a 2013 Best Actress Oscar, she stumbled on the stairs as she went to accept her award. Foster reminisced about a similar experience she had at an awards show early in her career, telling the audience, "I'm going to send [Lawrence] the tape of my very first BAFTA win in 1975, and I had made a huge face plant right onto Princess Anne's shoes. And it was a pre-Internet classic that you must not miss. YouTube!"